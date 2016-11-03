The recent spectrum auctions will help in improving the quality of both voice and data services

Manoj Sinha, who took charge of the Telecom Ministry this July, is not just concerned about fewer call drops for telecom consumers, but also about the quality of data services they get. Excerpts from an interview:

India’s telecom sector is seen as a success story of liberalisation, but the quality of voice service is still a major concern. By when can we see remarkable improvement?

As per telecom regulator TRAI’s report, there is some improvement in the situation of call drops… even consumers are reporting improvement. Last week, at a meeting of the Standing Committee, many Members of Parliament accepted there had been an improvement. But there is a big scope to improve more. It has to be a continuous process on a war footing.

I don’t think any time-line should be given. Day-to-day monitoring will help. In 3 months, I have called operators twice. I am personally monitoring this.

What are the challenges in the telecom sector?

Initially, expansion of voice services across the country was the main challenge. But now the challenge is to provide data services and quality of service. Earlier, quality was not a major issue. The recent spectrum auctions will help in improving the quality of both voice and data services.

Transforming India to a digital nation is a major challenge. We want to provide services and facilities such as education, healthcare support and agriculture support at the doorstep of the people. This also brings in machine-to-machine communication opportunities as well as associated challenges.

Has your stint in the Railways ministry helped you in Telecom as both are consumer-centric?

Earlier, I had no experience of government. As the minister of state for Railways for two years, I have learned how to understand problems and tackle them. We created a platform for direct feedback from passengers regarding issues such as punctuality, cleanliness, food quality — the biggest in the world. About one lakh calls land daily on the IVRS system. That helped me understand the railways and to improve quality of service. I want to do the same here.

We will create a new platform in the ministry for consumers so that we can judge the quality of voice and data both.

We should be able to set this system up in about a month. Initially, the platform will be for call drops.

TRAI has recommended a Rs.3,050 crore penalty on existing telcos for failing to provide inter-connect points to newcomer Reliance Jio.

The government supports healthy competition among various service providers for betterment of customers in terms of quality of service and tariffs. The recommendations given by TRAI are being currently examined by the DoT.

What’s holding up BharatNet?

BharatNet is the most ambitious project of the government and we are trying our best to implement it. Till October 9.16 million km of pipe-laying (in 71,388 gram panchayats) and 1,38,718 km of optical fibre laying has been completed in 60,360 gram panchayats.

The pace is good and we will meet the target. There were problems with procurement of equipment, leading to the delays. Now, we are in the process of getting the required equipment and hopefully, we will get them in a month.

Do you agree with the regulator TRAI’s demand for more powers?

Trai has been taking action against operators who violate the parameters of Quality of Service. Further, the amendment to the TRAI Act for enhancing its powers is under active consideration.