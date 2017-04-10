CESC recast on the cards

more-in

A restructuring of CESC Ltd., the RP-Sanjiv Goenka group flagship, is on the anvil.

Sources said that the proposed exercise aimed at segregating the group’s power generation and distribution activities. For a while now, the promoters have been stressing on the need for an asset-light model and to concentrate on the distribution business.

Group chairman Sanjiv Goenka declined to elaborate on the issue and said that the group would follow regulatory guidance in the matter. “If at all, announcements in this regard will be made only after a SEBI nod,” he said.

Currently, CESC has distribution rights in Kolkata and owns generation units in West Bengal.

The other generation units, at Haldia in West Bengal and Chandrapur in Maharashtra come under two separate subsidiary companies — Haldia Energy Ltd. and Dhariwal Infrastructure Ltd.

CESC which has distribution rights in Kolkata, parts of Howrah and Hooghly, forayed into the distribution franchise business through different firms and has operations in Noida and Rajasthan.