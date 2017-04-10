Can new CEO end IDBI Bank’s woes?

more-in

The Centre recently chose to swap CEOs of IDBI Bank and Indian Bank. Both the CEOs have since taken charge of their new assignments. While Indian Bank is one of the better performers among public sector banks, the financial health of IDBI Bank has weakened in the last two years due to a sharp rise in bad loans. The question is: will Mahesh Kumar Jain be able turn around the fortunes of IDBI Bank?

Following the RBI’s asset quality review in December 2015, many public sector banks had come under pressure and reported quarterly losses. IDBI Bank was one such. The government’s move to install a new CEO to nurse IDBI Bank back to health quickly must be seen in the context of its keenness to sell a strategic stake to global investors.

The bank is one of 10 lenders identified by the Centre as requiring a turnaround inside three years. Future capital infusion is linked to the turnaround.

IDBI Bank posted a ₹2,255 crore loss in the quarter ended December, 2016. That was wider than the ₹2,184 crore loss in the year-earlier period. For the nine months ended December, the loss was ₹1,958 crore. This was on top of a ₹3,665 crore loss in 2015-16.

Ambit, a broking firm, said IDBI Bank had the maximum exposure to stressed assets among peers. It estimated the bank’s exposure to the stressed sector at 49%.

The stressed assets at lenders largely emanate from industry and infrastructure sectors. According to RBI, the total stressed assets in Indian commercial banks rose to 11.5% with public sector banks leading with 14.5% exposure as at the end of March 2016.

“With nearly 49% exposure to the stressed sector, IDBI Bank stands out as the bank with the maximum exposure to the stressed sector (as per the latest available filings) followed by Canara Bank (42%) and State Bank of India (34%),” Ambit said.

If most stressed loans are from sectors whose performance is linked to economic growth, how can a bank’s performance improve if growth continues to be sluggish?

Bankers said there were a few things a CEO could focus on straightaway.

“You should be able to take the team along,” said M.D. Mallya, a former CMD at both Bank of Maharashtra and Bank of Baroda.

“The CEO should quickly assess the weakness and strength. One should build on the strength and fix the weakness. There could be issues with NPA, low current and savings account, low interest income. These need to identified early,” he said. It was possible to turn around a bank in two to two-and-a-half years, he added.