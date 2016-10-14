The Centre is working on addressing the key problems of exporters related with logistics cost and taxation to boost the country’s outbound shipments, Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

She also said that the Ministry has started the review of the foreign trade policy (FTP) with an aim to do mid-course corrections in the export schemes if required.

Speaking at a conference on ‘Strategies for Double Digit Growth in Exports’ organised by Assocham here, the minister said logistics is one of the “biggest issues” and it makes the cost competitiveness produced by an efficient exporter unviable.

The minister further said that the Prime Minister too is very conscious of this fact as to “what it (logistics cost) does to our exports.”

“We have quite a few discussions on how best we can overcome these issues in the short term” but logistics are long terms issues, the minister added.

Inland waterways



“The priority of this government has been on how to cut down on the logistics challenges whether it is road or reviving inland waterways, identifying new waterways and improving ports is a big issue,” she said.