To promote the National Intellectual Property Rights Policy, the Centre on Wednesday brought out a logo for the Cell for IPR Promotion and Management (CIPAM) — the body set up to take forward the implementation of the National IPR Policy. Launching the logo, Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India’s intellectual property-related activities needed great traction. The logo has been designed keeping in mind the slogan of the National IPR Policy: ‘Creative India, Innovative India’, said a statement. The CIPAM is working towards creating public awareness about IPRs in the country, promoting the filing of IPRs through facilitation, providing inventors a platform to commercialise their IP assets and coordinating the implementation of the National Intellectual Property Rights Policy in collaboration with government ministries/departments and other stakeholders, the statement added.
Updated: October 19, 2016 23:38 IST
Centre unveils logo for cell promoting IPR policy
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email
NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!
Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.
Most Popular
- Centre proposes four-tier structure under GST with two standard rates
- Buzz builds in Bay of Bengal, but North-East monsoon is still away
- Under pressure from banks, India Inc resorts to fire sale
- Warehousing demand on the rise, set to outstrip that for office space
- Nuclear submarine INS Arihant quietly commissioned into service