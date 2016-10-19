To promote the National Intellectual Property Rights Policy, the Centre on Wednesday brought out a logo for the Cell for IPR Promotion and Management (CIPAM) — the body set up to take forward the implementation of the National IPR Policy. Launching the logo, Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India’s intellectual property-related activities needed great traction. The logo has been designed keeping in mind the slogan of the National IPR Policy: ‘Creative India, Innovative India’, said a statement. The CIPAM is working towards creating public awareness about IPRs in the country, promoting the filing of IPRs through facilitation, providing inventors a platform to commercialise their IP assets and coordinating the implementation of the National Intellectual Property Rights Policy in collaboration with government ministries/departments and other stakeholders, the statement added.