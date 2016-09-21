The government is looking to woo foreign and domestic investments to fund 700 tourism-related projects requiring over Rs.50,000 crore during the three-day Incredible India summit set to kick-off on Wednesday.

“The list of 700 projects has been prepared by the States,” said Tourism Secretary Vinod Zutshi. “If all these fructify, the total investment will be more than Rs.50,000 crore.”

The summit, organised in association with CII, is the first such tourism investors’ summit to be held in India. It will be inaugurated by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Mr. Zutshi said the States roped in knowledge partners such as KPMG to identify these projects, which included amusement parks and hotels.The thrust remained on hospitality as there wasneed for about two lakh hotel roomsto cater to higher demand from foreign and domestic tourists.