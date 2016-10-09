Centre to invite bids soon for 36 waterways

Moving to get its ambitious waterways project under way, the government has said it will augment the process of development for 36 waterways in the first phase and soon float tenders to invite bids for the project.

“Draft feasibility reports have been received for 36 waterways.

“We will be developing these in a major way in the first phase as India has huge potential in this so-far-untapped segment despite being endowed with rivers that could change the economy,” Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told PTI.

Earlier this year, Parliament had enacted a legislation allowing 106 rivers across the country to be converted into National Waterways (NWs) in addition to the existing 5 such NWs in a bid to boost movement of goods and passengers via rivers and reducing transportation costs substantially.

The minister said the environment-friendly and cost-effective mode of transportation will reduce the logistics costs significantly from as high as 18 per cent in India.