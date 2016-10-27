NEW DELHI: Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said on Thursday that “law of the land” will prevail in case there were any violations related to fraudulent transactions at AirAsia India alleged by Tata Sons’ ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry.

“Laws as per policies have to be followed. Whatever (issue) anybody raises, they will have to be looked into,” Mr. Raju told reporters here.

In his letter to Tata Sons board members, Mr. Mistry alleged on October 25 that a recent forensic investigation “revealed fraudulent transactions of Rs.22 crore involving non-existent parties in India and Singapore.” He further claimed that a first information report (FIR) was filed by the Tata Sons board only at the insistence of the independent directors, one of whom immediately submitted his resignation.

AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Sons (51 per cent stake) and its Malaysian partner AirAsia Bhd (49 per cent shares).

“If anyone violates laws, laws of the land will have to be followed everywhere,” the Civil Aviation Minister said.

Civil Aviation Secretary R.N. Choubey said the ministry is keeping a close watch on developments related to the disclosure made by Mr. Mistry about AirAsia India. “We are waiting for any input from any quarter. We have not received anything so far. If anything new is brought to the ministry attention, appropriate authorities will look at it,” he said.