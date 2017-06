more-in

With just a few days left for Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout, the Centre is in favour of postponing by a few months the implementation of the e-way bill, which requires movement of goods above ₹50,000 to be to pre-registered online.

However, with states unwilling to defer the provision, the GST Council agreed to rope in the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to work along with GST Network to assess if an all India e-way bill system can be created in a short time-frame, an official told PTI.