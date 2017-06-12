CDSL to hit market on June 19 to raise ₹521 cr.

more-in

The initial public offer (IPO) of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. (CDSL) will open on June 19 in which the depository will offer a total of 3.52 crore shares in the price band of ₹145-149 pegging the offer size at ₹521 crore.

First by depository

The public issue — the first by a depository in India — will see the company's shareholders such as BSE, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and The Calcutta Stock Exchange offering their shares to the public.

In terms of market share, CDSL is the second largest depository in India after NSDL.

As of April 30, it had over 12.4 million investor accounts.

The company earns revenue from various operations, including transaction charges, account maintenance charges and settlement charges paid by depository participants and annual fees, corporate action charges and e-voting charges paid by companies whose securities are admitted to its systems.

The IPO constitutes up to 33.65% of the fully diluted post-offer paid-up equity share capital of the depository.

The offer comprises a net offer of 3.45 crore equity shares to the public and a reservation of seven lakh equity shares for subscription by eligible employees.

The merchant bankers managing the offer are Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services, Nomura India, SBI Capital Markets, Haitong Securities India, IDBI Capital Markets and YES Securities (India). The issue will close for subscription on June 21.