The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested Jignesh Shah in a matter related to MCX Stock Exchange, now known as Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd.“Central Bureau of Investigation, Economic Offence Wing, Mumbai, is conducting search in connection with FIR No. RC.0682014E0009 relating to recognition granted by SEBI to MCX-SX (now Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited),” said a statement by Financial Technologies India Ltd. to the stock exchanges. A CBI official confirmed that Mr. Shah had been arrested. This is the third time that he has been arrested. The first arrest was made by the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police followed by the Enforcement Directorate.—Special Correspondent