Maruti’s sales growth of 12.1% in the first half is in line with its 10% growth forecast for this year

Maruti Suzuki India posted its biggest ever monthly sales in September by registering a 29.4 per cent growth over the same month of the previous year as festive demand was bolstered by good monsoons and improved consumer sentiment.

Maruti Suzuki sold 1,37,277 cars in the domestic market compared with 1,06,083 units in September 2015. “This has been a very good month for us. We are seeing great demand for models such as Ciaz, Baleno and Vitara Brezza. We are very optimistic about the festive season sales,” company’s Executive Director Marketing & Sales R.S. Kalsi said. He added that the growth should, however, be seen in conjunction to the earlier months.

“We have seen a cumulative growth of 12.1 per cent in the first half of this year, which is in line with our forecast of at least a 10 per cent growth this year,” Mr Kalsi said.

The company saw a whopping 191 per cent growth in sales of ulitity vehicles (S-Cross, Vitara, Brezza, Ertiga and Gypsy) to 18,423 units. Mini car sales (Alto and WagonR) stood at 44,395 units, up 24.8 per cent year-on-year, while compact segment comprising Swift, Ritz, Celerio, Baleno and Dzire models clocked sales of 50,324 units, a rise 12.3 per cent.

Driven by demand for its recently launched Tiago, Tata Motors saw sales of passenger vehicles zoom 24 per cent in the domestic market to 14,601 units.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor posted 6 per cent increase in domestic sales at 12,067 units in September compared to 11,376 units in the same month last year.

N. Raja, Director and Sr. Vice President (Sales & Marketing) Toyota Kirloskar Motor said: “The recently launched Innova Crysta has received an overwhelming response from the market including the Delhi and NCR region. Lifting of the ban has opened the order flow in Delhi resulting to an average waiting period of 1.5 to 2 months. We are trying our best to bring the waiting period down.”

The unrest in Bengaluru and the imposition of Section 144 iwn the State resulted in a two-day production shut down impacting on time delivery of cars and parts. “We have resumed production at our plant in Bidadi and are geared up to meet the festive demand,” Mr. Raja said.

Ford India said its domestic sales rose 9 per cent to 9,018 units last month as against 8,274 units in the same period a year ago. “Good monsoons, the Seventh Pay Commission and reasonable inflation are helping drive the Indian automotive industry,” said Anurag Mehrotra, executive director, Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford India.

Mahindra & Mahindra said its domestic sales grow by 7 per cent at 42,545 units last month. Its Chief Executive (Auto Division) Pravin Shah said: “A normal spread of monsoon as well as new vehicle launches have helped the auto industry perform positively.”

Honda Cars India Ltd, however, posted a decline of 18.77 per cent is sales at 15,034 units in September. It has seen an increase in enquiry levels since the start of the festive season. “We are looking forward to continuing good sales momentum through October,” HCIL President and CEO Yoichiro Ueno said.

In the two-wheeler segment, India Yamaha Motor posted 33 per cent increase in domestic sales to 89,423 units in September, while Royal Enfield said its domestic sales surged 30 per cent to 56,958 units.