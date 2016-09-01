Major car makers posted robust domestic sales in the month of August driven by better consumer sentiment on the back of good monsoons and new models. Market leader Maruti Suzuki’s sales grew 12 per cent to nearly 1.20 lakh units. Hyundai Motor India sold 43,201 vehicles in the domestic market last month, a growth of 6.7 per cent. Mahindra & Mahindra posted 15 per cent increase in sales to 36,944 units last month. Renault India reported sales of 12,972 units in August, while for Ford India sales grew 2.6 per cent to 8,548 units.

