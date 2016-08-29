Mitra Biotech, a biotech start-up that develops and provides technologies to personalise cancer treatment, has raised $27.4 million (Rs.184 crore) in a financing round led by venture capital firms Sequoia India and Sands Capital Ventures. U.S.-based RA Capital Management and the firm’s existing investors Accel Partners and Tata Capital Innovations Fund also participated. The venture, founded by a team of Harvard and MIT researchers, would utilise the funds to expand the availability of its CANScript service.
Updated: August 29, 2016 22:56 IST
Cancer-fighting start-up Mitra Biotech raises $27.4 million
