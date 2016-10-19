TVS Logistics Services Ltd. (TVS LSL), the multinational third party logistics service provider and part of TVS Group, has roped in Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ), one of North America’s largest pension fund managers, as an investor. CDPQ has purchased shares in the company worth about Rs.1000 crore.

The move follows the planned exit of investors Goldman Sachs and KKR from TVS LSL. While Goldman Sachs had been an investor in TVS LSL for eight years, KKR had been associated with the company since 2012. They had invested Rs.125 crore and Rs.240 crore respectively. While CDPQ acquired the sizeable minority stake, the family members of the TVS group and the management have invested Rs.200 crore.

“In this round, we did not get any funds from CDPQ,” said R. Dinesh, Managing Director, TVS LSL. “Beyond this equity investment, CDPQ is ready to commit significant additional capacity to finance acquisitions and support the expansion of TVS LSL in India and globally, if there is a need,” he said.

This year, TVS LSL aims to post revenues of Rs.5,700 crore compared with Rs.4,200 crore recorded in 2015-16. The aim was to triple it in three to five years, Mr. Dinesh said.

The company has also bagged defence orders from the U.K.

“Defence accounts for 11 per cent of the U.K. operations; we want this to be 11 per cent of our international business,” he said.