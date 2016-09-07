Canada was hopeful of reaching agreement to supply energy-hungry and fast-growing India with more uranium than the 3,000 metric tonnes that has already been agreed upon, Canadian Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr said on Wednesday.

“So long as [bilateral] negotiations continue and Canada can supply enough to meet India’s needs, there is every good reason to be optimistic” about Canada supplying more than 3,000 metric tonnes of uranium to fuel India’s nuclear power plants, Mr. Carr told reporters here on Wednesday.

In April last year, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Canada, a pact was inked for Canada’s Cameco to supply India 3,000 metric tonnes of uranium over five years at an estimated cost of $254 million. Asked about the possibility of more uranium supplies, Mr.Carr said it depended on the continuing conversations and bilateral negotiations between Canadian business leaders and Indian officials. The Canadian government is an active participant in these talks, he said.

Business delegation

Mr.Carr is leading a high-level business delegation, which is visiting India from September 7-9. The delegation — which will visit New Delhi and Mumbai — includes representatives of leading Canadian technology and natural resource firms, according to the Canadian High Commission.

In New Delhi, Mr.Carr will participate in the Canada-India Energy Dialogue with Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan.

Mr.Carr — who will be meeting high-level government officials and representatives of Indian business in New Delhi and Mumbai — will lay emphasis on Canada’s renewed commitment to innovation and clean technology, notably through Mission Innovation, the High Commission said.

Canada and India are among the 21 Mission Innovation partners who have committed to doubling government investments in clean technology research and development and stimulating private sector investment in clean technology over the next five years, it added.

Clean energy

Earlier, at an event organised by the Indian industry body FICCI and the Canadian High Commission, Mr. Carr referred to the recent UN Climate Conference (COP21) in Paris, where Canada agreed to take measures to back the transition to a global low-carbon economy.

Mr.Carr said as part of that commitment, Canada’s Budget 2016 has proposed to provide billions of dollars to support clean energy.

Citing the fall in oil prices, he said it was an opportunity for countries to prepare for a transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy. On the proposed India-Canada Free Trade Agreement and bilateral investment treaty to boost trade and investment, he said it was in the interest of both the countries to expedite negotiations.