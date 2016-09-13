The Calcutta Angels Network (CAN) – a platform for entrepreneurs and investors – is now looking to fund 10 more start-ups, after successfully funding eight of them, according to Siddharth Pansari, President, CAN.

“All the start-ups funded so far, are in revenue-mode now,” said Saumyajit Guha, chief operating officer of CAN.

The segments covered included healthcare, fashion and education. The average investment in these start ups was around Rs.70 lakh and CAN has invested about Rs.8 crore in these new ventures.

CAN said it had picked up 10 per cent equity stake in Zeroinfy for an undisclosed amount. Owned by Abhishek Bajaj, Aditya Bajaj and Rohit Bajaj, Zeroinfy is into online tutoring for professional courses and competitive exams. It has seen user interest from Tier-2 cities such as Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Asansol and Durgapur, it is learnt.

“There are some more investments in Kolkata-based start-ups that will be announced later,” Mr. Pansari said.

He also announced the hosting of ‘Start-Up East 2016’ from September 22, an event where over 150 investors will engage in ‘live voting and live investing’ in 10 show-cased start-ups which have been chosen from a pool of 40.

He said that the event is an initiative to bring all stakeholders together on the same platform to boost the region’s start up eco-system.