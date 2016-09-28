The government on Wednesday gave its “in-principle” approval for strategic disinvestment of Allahabad-based Bharat Pumps & Compressors Limited.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Strategic disinvestment denotes sale of substantial portion of government shareholding in identified central public sector enterprises (CPSE), up to 50 per cent or more, along with transfer of management control.

It also approved the proposal for providing financial assistance of Rs. 111.59 crore as Non-Plan loan to the company.

With the help of the financial assistance, statutory dues such as provident fund and gratuity of retired employees would be discharged.