Dubai-based $110 million Bronet group is set to enter metros in India as part of its expansion plan to sell high-end furniture, furnishing and home accessories. The company will set up showrooms under the ‘Stories’ brand in the next few months in Kochi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. This will entail an investment of between Rs.25 crore and Rs.30 crore. “We are going to adopt the hub and spoke model to sell high-end furniture, furnishings and home accessories for living rooms, dining rooms and bed rooms. We will also sell our products online,” said Firozlal T.K, Director, Zeit Impex Pvt. Ltd.
Updated: October 18, 2016 22:55 IST
Bronet set to enter Chennai, Hyderabad and Kochi
