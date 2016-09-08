The company has also filed a counter suit against ITC for copying its colour combination in the latter’s packaging.

Britannia Industries has decided to challenge an injunction-order by the Delhi High Court that restrained it from using the disputed packaging for its Nutri Choice Digestive Zero biscuits. The company has also filed a counter suit against ITC for copying its colour combination in the latter’s packaging.

The Delhi High Court had issued an interim injunction on September 6, after ITC took Britannia to court alleging packaging that was similar to ITC’s Sunfeast Farmlite Digestive – All Good biscuit. The Court also gave Britannia four weeks’ time to phase out the existing stocks of Nutri Choice Zero Digestive biscuits with the impugned packaging.

In response to a stock exchange query in this regard, Britannia said that it has challenged the injunction order before the Division Bench of Delhi High Court and the next hearing date is September 9, 2016.

“Britannia NutriChoice,” the Wadia-Group company said, “was its flagship brand in the health category of biscuits and was launched in 1998.” The company claimed that it enjoyed a commanding leadership market-share of around 70 per cent in the premium health category. “The packaging architecture of the various sub-segments in very well co-ordinated and backed by strong portfolio-packaging rationale and consumer logic, the company said.

Recalling the case filed by ITC in late August, that Britannia has copied the colour combination and packaging of ITC Digestive All Good- biscuit, Britannia reiterated that the Nutri Choice packaging was built on the brand’s own strategy and was not influenced by any other brand.

It may be mentioned that Britannia’s official spokesperson had said that the company was exploring all legal options in the matter. Alongside, it had assured consumers that NutriChoice Digestive Hi- Fibre biscuit is unaffected by the court order and will continue to be available in the market, whilst keeping in line with the court order.