Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) reported 11 percent increase in its June quarter net profit to Rs.2,620.50 crore aided by higher product prices and inventory gains. The numbers come amid drop in refinery margins. India’s third largest oil retailer saw its total income falling three per cent to Rs.57,015.75 crore from Rs 58,818.37 crore in the year-ago period. Gross refining margins (GRMs) for the quarter stood at $6.09 per barrel compared to $8.55 per barrel during the June 2015 quarter. BPCL’s profitability increased due to inventory gains of over Rs.1,000 crore during the quarter. It recorded crude throughput at 6.2 million tonnes in Q1FY17, which was higher than 6.08 million tonnes. Market sales grew 8.11 per cent at 9.73 million tonnes compared to 9 million tonnes, the company said.

