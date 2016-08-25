The proposed Bill envisages an independent board to carry out the residual function of TAMP

Build, operate and transfer (BOT) operators of ports are seeking clarity on concession agreements to ensure a level-playing field before the Central Port Authorities Bill becomes law.

Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari said in an interview that an exercise was underway to address the concerns expressed by the investors on the future of BOT projects.

The Minister, however, declined to elaborate further on the move. “The Minister indicated that they are going to end the Tariff Authority for Major Ports (TAMP) regime,” Visakhapatnam Stevedores Association president and VPT trustee K.V. Krishna Kumar said, referring to a meeting Mr. Gadkari had held with stakeholders last week. “But a clear indication on the fate of BOT operators is yet to come,” he said. The Centre has finalised a legislation to replace the Major Port Trusts Act of 1963 with the Central Port Authorities Bill of 2016.