Bosch’s BSH plans India-specific products

BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd. is planning to design products specifically for the Indian market with an aim to capture over 10 per cent of the white-goods market by 2026, according to a top official.

This would be done through brand-building, introduction of all categories of products and design tweaks, he said.

“We are also tweaking the designs of our existing products to make them more suitable for India markets,” said Mr. Gunjan Srivastava, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing.

He said the company was also looking at the gaps in the Indian market to introduce products which would add value to the existing range.Citing an instance, he said its washing machines were being fitted with more powerful driers in view of heavy monsoons in India and were also being equipped to handle voltage fluctuations. “What works in European markets may not work here. So we are constantly evaluating and innovating,” he said.In dishwashers, the company is trying to grow the market by organising in-store demonstration. “There is a great market in India for dishwashers given the cooking style and eating practices,” he observed. In case of refrigerators, even as it caters to the top of the pyramid where a fridge sells for Rs.10 lakh, the company is also keen to address the low-end which comprises 95 per cent of the market, according to Mr. Srivastava

Currently, the company’s network is spread across 200 cities and towns, including a few stores in Tier IV cities. “We will reach out to 300 towns by 2011,” he said. South is its largest market.

Bosch bought Siemens’s 50 per cent stake in the equal joint venture between the two companies, making Siemens a subsidiary of Bosch. However the brand remained with Bosch under a long-term licence agreement. The company first entered India in the late 1990s, exiting in two years. It returned in 2010 setting up the Indian subsidiary and also a manufacturing unit in Sriperumbudur. This unit has a capacity of making three lakh front-loading washing machines

After a long evaluation of the Indian market, it unveiled its products in four categories — washing machines, dishwashers, cooling equipment and cooking appliances.

It is now planning to introduce its fifth category — small household appliances.