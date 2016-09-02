Auto components major Bosch said it would be recruiting about 3,000 engineers in India this year.

“We are also rapidly increasing our local engineering and development, this year we will recruit over 3,000 engineers in India,” President Bosch Group India and Managing Director Bosch Ltd Steffen Berns said. He said Bosch had commenced the hiring, majority of which would be in software and it would be country wide.

Bosch opened the first phase of expansion of its development centre in Adugodi here in the presence of Karnataka Minister for Medium & Large Industries R V Deshpande and Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy.

The company started revamping its oldest facility in India into a technology and development centre in 2014, the company officials said. Since then it has invested around Rs.350 crore.

“For the second phase of expansion, we will further invest in the coming years to develop Bosch Adugodi into a state-of-the-art R&D facility,” Peter Tyroller, member of the board of management of the Bosch Group responsible for the region Asia Pacific said.