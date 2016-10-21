The Indian subsidiary of Bonfiglioli Riduttori of Italy is expanding its manufacturing facility in Chennai and is also setting up a new unit in Pune at a total cost of Rs.85 crore.

Bonfiglioli Transmission, which manufactures gear boxes and gear motors for mobile machinery, wind turbines and industrial processes, has production facilities at Thirumudivakkam, Chennai and Mannur near Sriperumbudur. The Thirumudivakkam facility has a capacity to produce 75,000 units annually, while Mannur, about four lakh units.

“India is the second investment market for Bonfiglioli after Italy. It is also the second largest revenue contributor. We started our operations in 1998. Over the years, its importance has been increasing. We are expanding our Chennai unit and it will be completed by March 2018, whereas Pune unit will be ready by February/March 2017,” said Sonia Bonfiglioli, Chairman, Bonfiglioli group.

“While celebrating 60th anniversary, we are looking ahead for the next 60 years. The expansion in India will enable Bonfiglioli to increase production capacity in India and to drastically reduce lead times to customers and nearby countries. From India, we export nearly 20 per cent of our production to 14 countries,” she said.

The new facility at Thirumudivakkam, spread over 1.40 lakh sq.ft., will house assembly lines, R&D and test labs. After the Rs.75 crore expansion, the annual production capacity will increase to one lakh units, said Kennady V. Kaippally, India country manager, Mobile and Wind Solutions.

For the industrial solutions business, a new facility will be set up at Chakan at Pune at a cost of Rs.10 crore. It will be spread over 45,000 sq.ft., to serve customers from a wide range of sectors, including food, packaging, cement, steel, pharmaceutical, textile and others. It will increase the production capacity by 1.50 lakh units, said Andrea Genuini, Country Manager, BU Industrial Solutions, India.

During 2016, the Indian unit is expected to post a turnover of Rs.750 crore against Rs.650 crore for 2015. Out of the total turnover, mobile and wind solutions will account for nearly Rs.500 crore and rest by BU Industrial Solutions. the target is to reach Rs.1,000 crore by 2020, said G.A. Balaji, BTPL Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Bonfiglioli said they were setting up a new smart factory in Bologna by investing Rs.450 crore. It will be based on industry 4.0 technologies and innovations. The group will be closing the current year with euros 780 million and hopes to touch euro one billion by 2020.