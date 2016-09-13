Mahindra & Mahindra’s sport utility vehicle Bolero will soon hit the one million mark in sales, said a company official.

“Bolero has been India’s No.1 SUV for 10 years in a row from 2005-06 to 2015-16. Till August, we would have sold close to 9.25 lakh,” said Rajesh Bhaseen, M&M Senior General Manager – Sales (South). “We have a market share of 49 per cent in Uttar Pradesh and 30 per cent in Tamil Nadu. We will be hitting one millionth mark in sales very soon.”

The company has a 7.9 per cent market share pan-India in passenger cars and four per cent in Tamil Nadu. Bolero is the preferred SUV in many states and a preferred vehicle of choice for police and armed forces. Offerings such as the new Bolero+ will bolster the volume as it is targeted towards semi-urban customers.

“The monsoon has boosted rural sentiment. The new Bolero comes with attractive price tag and peppier engine. Together with good growth in Bolero, we expect the sales volume to pick up. However, we do not have any target,” he said at the unveiling of the new Bolero Power+ in Chennai.

Asked about the Supreme Court’s decision to lift a ban on selling hi-end diesel vehicles in National Capital Region, he said the company has seen incremental sales of Bolero, Scorpio and SUVs since then.