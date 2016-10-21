Biocon reported a net profit of Rs.162 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2016 as against a loss of Rs.8 core in the same period last year.

The total revenue for the July-September period stood at Rs. 954 crore, registering a growth of 20 per cent, compared with the same period last year.

“Our performance in Q2 FY17, was led by strong growth across small molecules, biologics and research services. The expansion of our biologics footprint in emerging markets and licensing agreements boosted the revenue further,” said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon.

“Our long term investments in R&D, manufacturing facility in Malaysia and clinical advancement of our programs will enable us to unlock greater value, going forward,” she added.

The company’s net R&D spend during the quarter stood at Rs.65 crore an increase of 14 per cent as against same period last year.

The small molecules business delivered revenue of Rs.389 crore registering a growth of 15 per cent while the biologics vertical comprising novel biologics and biosimilars reported a growth of 26 per cent at Rs.96 crore on account of good performance in key emerging markets.

The research services business through Syngene reported a strong revenue growth of 14 per cent to Rs. 286 crore. The shares of the company on the BSE closed at Rs. 980.25 down 2.04 per cent as against previous day’s close.