Bharti Airtel is also worried about the large number of calls terminating on its network

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said it would provide “more than adequate” interconnection points to Reliance Jio, and that these would be enough to serve over 15 million customers of the telecom arm of RIL.

The move follows “bilateral discussions” between the two operators after telecom regulator TRAI had last week called a meeting of the warring telcos to discuss the issue of interconnect points. Post the meeting, incumbent players had agreed to discuss and negotiate “reasonable” points of connectivity that can be provided to Reliance Jio.

Reliance Jio, which officially started its services on September 5, has accused existing players of not releasing sufficient inter-connection points to allow calls originating from its network to go through.

“Airtel had extended an invitation to Jio to discuss its requirement of additional PoI,” a statement from Airtel said. “Airtel has been providing PoIs to Jio, well ahead of the commencement of its commercial operations. With the latest augmentation, the total number of PoIs will become 3 times the present number of PoIs,” it said.

It added that based on the current traffic pattern with all other operators, this capacity is sufficient to serve over 15 million customers, which is significantly higher than Jio’s existing customer base.

Bharti Airtel added that the regulator would need to take cognisance of the ‘massive’ asymmetry in the volume of traffic between the two networks and ensure that the quality of service for Airtel customers was not impacted. It expressed hope that the TRAI would look into the issue of asymmetric traffic on an urgent basis. Idea Cellular on Monday had said it would provide 196 more interconnect points to RJio.