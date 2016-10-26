Bharti Airtel will soon clear “confusion” with the TRAI and the Telecom Ministry over its alleged denying of interconnect points to the newcomer Reliance Jio, which led regulator TRAI to recommend hefty penalty on the country’s largest operator.

“We will respond to Trai and the DoT when the time comes,” Bharti Group Chairman Sunil Mittal said on the sidelines of a GSMA event, adding that the points of interconnect have been liberally given and it is not an issue.

Likewise, asked about the issue, Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, India & South Asia at Bharti Airtel, on an investor call, said: “There is confusion.” He said the company will find a way to go back to Department of Telecom (DoT) and Trai to sort out the issue.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) last week recommended a hefty penalty on the three incumbents for “non-compliance of the terms and conditions of license and denial of Interconnection to RJIL appears to be with ulterior motive to stifle competition and is anti-consumer”.

While the recommended fine for Airtel and Vodafone amounts to Rs.1,050 crore for 21 service areas (all, expect Jammu and Kashmir), for Idea the penalty suggested for 19 service areas (all, except for Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Northeastern States) has been pegged at Rs.950 crore.

Commenting on the free services offered by Reliance Jio, Mr. Mittal said: “When something out there in the market is free and it's being consumed, obviously data growth in that sense will taper off for a period of time...let us wait till December...that is the time we need to assess...after that a couple of quarters ...to see how it settles down.”

He added that TRAI needs to settle the issue of Reliance Jio free tariffs. “Nothing can be free for a lifetime," Mr. Mittal said.

The country’s largest telecom operator, which on Tuesday posted 5 per cent decline in net profits to Rs.1,460.7 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2016, largely due to increased spectrum related-interest costs and devaluation of Nigerian currency, had said that mobile business in India slowed down due to launch of free mobile service by new entrant Reliance.