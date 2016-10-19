Bharti Airtel on Wednesday rolled out a new offer for consumers buying 4G smartphones, offering them 10 GB data for Rs.259. The offer, which effectively brings the cost of data to about Rs.25 per GB, comes amid the tariff war in the sector triggered by the entry of Reliance Jio. “Airtel is offering 10 GB 4G/3G data on a recharge of Rs. 259 along with any new 4G handset. 1 GB data will be instantly credited to the customer’s account and the additional 9 GB data can be claimed by the customer through MyAirtel App,” Bharti said in a statement. The data will be valid for 28 days, the company said, adding that users can avail a maximum of three recharges within 90 days, on the offer. Ajai Puri, Director – Market Operations at Bharti Airtel, said, “The special offer, which was introduced in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh last week, has now been extended across India and is available across all brands of 4G handsets.”
Updated: October 19, 2016 23:39 IST
Bharti Airtel offers 10 GB data for Rs.259
