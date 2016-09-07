The first edition of ‘IoT India Congress, 2016’ began here on Wednesday. The congress aims to bring together key stakeholders across the value chain and verticals to collaborate, ideate and share a common roadmap for Internet of Things (IoT) implementation. Besides tech start-ups, the congress brought top executives from multinational companies such as Philips, GE, and IBM on one platform. Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad, who gave a video address to the ‘IoT India Congress’, said that IoT was likely to generate economic benefits of almost $2 trillion to India. “We are sitting on the cusp of a big revolution,” he said.

