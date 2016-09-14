Caught in a celebratory mood when land-parcels were returned to Singur farmers, West Bengal industry minister Amit Mitra on Wednesday said that industry was welcome to invest in the state and be a part of its growth trajectory. “We are balancing industry with protection of people’s rights,” he said.

Reiterating a point made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Germany, that the Tatas were welcome to invest in West Bengal, Mr. Mitra said that the state represented ‘balance’. “We protect the rights of people but we also want industry for job-creation”, he said, while addressing the annual general meeting of the Bengal Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

“This is all about balance and statesmanship – on the one hand, land is returned, on the other Tatas are invited to increase their investments in West Bengal, ” Mr. Mitra said, adding that Tatas were the largest private sector employer in the state. He noted that two senior Tata functionaries, T.V. Narendran, MD of group flagship Tata Steel and Sanjiv Paul, MD of Tata Metaliks, were in Germany during Ms. Banerjee’s recent visit.

He sought the chamber’s help to transform polytechnics and ITIs to create industry-ready candidates who could be placed through a 100 percent placement programme. He also wanted the chamber to help find an anchor investor for the state government’s City of Analytics project in Kalyani near here.

The minister also wanted the chamber’s help in setting up industries in food processing fisheries and animal husbandry sector, which had huge employment potential.

GST preparedness

Mr Mitra, the chairman of the empowered committee of ministers on GST, took the opportunity to ask industry to get ready for GST roll out . “We would want the chamber to set up a GST cell in order to handhold corporates in this regard. Corporates as well as the government will have to do a lot of work... we are relatively prepared... we have set up the GST Network over the last two-and-a-half years. But there is a lot of work to be done by the corporates. They may need help not only for the intellectual part but also the operational part,” he observed.