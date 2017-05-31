Industry

BEL plans ₹2,500 cr. spend on defence R&D

more-in

Firm set to develop QR-SAM missiles

Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) plans to spend ₹2,500 crore on R&D to develop and enhance indigenous products and technologies for the military by 2020.

The state-owned defence electronics manufacturer plans to develop solutions in military communications, radars, electronic warfare suites, weapon systems and electro-optic devices, BEL Chairman and Managing Director M.V. Gowtama said here on Wednesday.

With orders worth ₹40,000 crore in the pipeline, the company expects to touch a turnover of ₹10,000 crore this fiscal.

For the year ended March 2017, BEL posted a net profit of ₹1,548 crore on turnover of ₹8,825 crore.

BEL plans to spend ₹700 crore during the year, mainly on new facilities in Ananthapur and Machilipatnam and the Product Development & Innovation Centre in Bengaluru.

Partners DRDO

As part of the R&D plan, BEL’s board approved ₹274 crore budget for developing the QR-SAM (quick reaction surface-to-air missile) for the armed forces with technology partner DRDO.

“The development of the QR-SAM is progressing well,” Mr. Gowtama said. “We will go in for development trials early next year.”

New orders were expected for the Akash surface-to-air missiles for the Army and the Air Force, he said.

Post a Comment
More In Business Markets Industry
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2017 7:05:40 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/bel-plans-2500-cr-spend-on-defence-rd/article18683464.ece

© The Hindu