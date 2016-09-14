As Bayer, Monsanto prepare to consummate a deal, Lalatendu Mishra takes stock of their Indian operations

Bayer

• Bayer Group in India comprises the Crop Science and Pharmaceuticals divisions.

• Crop Science is the largest division for Bayer in India. It has two units: Crop Protection / Seeds and Environmental Science.

• Crop Protection / Seeds markets high-value seeds along with innovative chemical and biological pest management solutions. It provides customer service for modern and sustainable agriculture.

• Environmental Science focuses on non-agricultural applications, with a range of pest control products and services for areas ranging from the home and garden sector to forestry.

• Bayer is a market leader in the crop protection business in India.

• Its products for farm and companion animals are managed in the Animal Health business unit, which forms a part of the Crop Science Division.

• In India, the Pharmaceuticals Division operates as Bayer Zydus Pharma, an equal joint venture between Bayer and Zydus Cadila, which focuses on prescription products, especially for cardiology and women’s healthcare, and on specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology. The division has Diagnostic Imaging business which markets contrast agents.

• The Corporate Functions and Bayer Business Services operate as Group-wide competence centres in which business support services are bundled.

• Covestro, formerly Bayer MaterialScience, is a leading supplier of high-tech polymer materials and develops innovative product solutions for a wide variety of everyday uses.

• No of employees in Bayer in India approximately 3,600.

• Bayer Crop Sciences which is listed on the BSE reported turnover of Rs 3743 crore for 2015-16 with a net profit of Rs. 301 crore.

Monsanto

• Monsanto has three units in India.

• Monsanto India Ltd. (MIL) is a subsidiary of Monsanto Company, USA. It is the only publicly listed Monsanto entity outside the USA. It has been operating in India for six decades. This company focuses on maize, agriculture productivity and herbicide.

• Monsanto Holdings Pvt. Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Monsanto Company USA and it holds 26 per cent stake in Mahyco which focuses on marketing Paras cotton hybrid seeds, BT cotton technologies and Vegetable Hybrid seeds.

• Mahyco Monsanto Biotech India Pvt. Ltd. which is a 50:50 joint venture between Mahyco and Monsanto Holdings. This comoany sub-licenses BT technologies to 28 Indian seeds companies

• Monsanto India reported a turnover of Rs. 542 crore in 2015-16 and net profit of Rs. 101 crore.

• Mahyco turnover approximately Rs. 800 crore. over Rs. 1000 employees.