Despite the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) approval to appoint B.K. Manjunath as Chairman of Lakshmi Vilas Bank, the Karur-based lender has kept the post vacant. The post itself has remained unfilled for about two years.

According to sources close to the development, RBI had approved Mr. Manjunath’s name — which was proposed by the bank among other names — for the chairman’s post more than a month ago.

However, after RBI’s approval, the bank wrote to the regulator saying Mr. Manjunath was not available for taking up the role and instead proposed the name of one of its directors, K.R. Pradeep. “There is no clarity on the appointment of the chairman yet. The person concerned should be available,” said a top official of the bank, who didn’t want to be named.

When asked about RBI’s response after Mr. Pradeep’s name was proposed, the official said: “We are awaiting a response.” The appointment of the chairman has been a bone of contention between the regulator and the bank.

In the past two years, the bank has been proposing just one name for the chairman’s post. However, RBI insisted that more than one name should be recommended to enable the regulator to have a choice.

When the bank proposed a few more names for the chairman’s post, including that of Mr. Manjunath, RBI gave its approval.

Banks operating in India need prior RBI approval for a top appointment like a chief executive, chairman and board members.

The chief executive position in the bank has seen attrition in the past. In November 2012, P.R. Somasundaram, who came from Standard Chartered Bank to join as CEO, resigned within two years of taking charge. Then Rakesh Sharma, who was in State Bank of India, was appointed as the chief executive in March 2014, but quit in September 2015 and joined Canara Bank.

The present CEO, Parthasarathi Mukherjee, was appointed in December 2015. Mr. Mukherjee came from Axis Bank where he was group executive, corporate relationships and international business. The lender reported a 48 per cent increase in net profit to Rs.125.5 crore for the first half ended September 30.