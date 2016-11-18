There is already a lot of buzz about the new launch. File photo for representative purpose.

Bajaj Auto today said it has commenced production of the most powerful bike in its own stable till date — a 400cc motorcycle — which it aims to launch around the middle of next month.

This is a historic moment for the company as exactly 15 years back in November 2001 it had launched Pulsar which went on to define the sports motorcycle market in India.

“We are proud to announce this historic roll out at Chakan today with our all women assembly line. Our new bike will set new benchmarks in its segment,” Bajaj Auto President (Motorcycle Business) Eric Vas said in a statement.

There is already a lot of buzz, anticipation and excitement about the bike and its features, price and name, he added.

“However, all our patrons and bike enthusiasts will have to wait for some time, till we share details of the new offering during the launch next month,” Vas said.