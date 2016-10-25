Axis Bank’s net profit fell 83 per cent to Rs.319 crore for the quarter ended September 30, as compared with Rs.1,916 crore reported during the same period a year ago on the back of a five-fold increase in provisioning to Rs.3,623 crore from Rs.707 crore.

Asset quality worsened for the third largest private sector lender as its gross non-performing assets rose almost four-fold to Rs. 16,379 crore in the last one year. Gross NPAs are now 4.17 per cent of gross advances as compared to 1.38 per cent a year ago. The lender, which announced a ‘watch list’ of around Rs.22,600 crore of loans in the beginning of the financial year, said during the July-September quarter, Rs.8,193 crore slipped into NPA, of which 89 per cent was from the watch list.

“Slippages from the watch list might be higher than the 60 per cent originally envisaged. We now believe a materially higher proportion of the watch list could turn into NPA by end of the financial year 2018,” said Jairam Sridharan, Chief Financial Officer, Axis Bank. The watch list has now reduced by 39 per cent since its inception.

This is Axis Bank’s lowest ever profit in recent times and the lender could have slipped into losses, had it not booked trading gains of over Rs.536 crore in the quarter.

HDFC Bank, however, announced a net profit of Rs.3,455.3 crore for the second quarter — an increase of 20.4 per cent compared with the year earlier period.

Its net interest income for the quarter grew 19.6 per cent to Rs.7,993.6 crore, driven by an average assets growth of 19.7 per cent and a net interest margin for the quarter of 4.2 per cent.

Its other income rose 13.7 percent to Rs.2,901.0 crore year-on-year.

“Our retail loans grew by 22 per cent and we have seen similar growth in all segments of retail,” said Paresh Suktankar, Deputy Managing Director, HDFC Bank. He indicated that the corporate loan growth lagged in the second quarter as compared to retail loans.

Both Axis and HDFC Bank saw compression in margins, which was partly due to building up of liquidity buffer in view of the outflows of FCNR (B) deposits that were raised in 2013.

While HDFC Bank’s net interest margin contracted 10 bps, Axis Bank reported 20 bps decline in margin to 3.64 per cent, year-on-year. Axis Bank said margin compression was also due to fall in interest earnings assets as more loans have turned into NPA.

The net profit of Another private sector lender, IDFC Bank, which started operations in October 2015, grew 46 per cent to Rs.388 crore for the July-September period, compared with the , higher by 46 per cent than the previous quarter.

While IDFC Bank reported a 1 per cent q-o-q drop in net interest income to Rs.510 crore, its non-interest income doubled to Rs. 396 core. Its gross non-performing asset stood at 6 per cent of gross advances.