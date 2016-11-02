The month of October brought in some festive cheer for automakers with players such as Hyundai, Tata Motors, Nissan and Volkswagen reporting a growth in domestic sales.

However, market leader Maruti Suzuki posted tepid growth of 2.2 per cent after clocking 29 per cent growth in September sales and Toyota Kirloskar Motor saw a decline in sales by six per cent.

“Passenger cars and two wheelers sales continue to grow,”Abdul Majeed, Partner - Price Waterhouse said. “This is backed by positive customer sentiments and better in-hand cash flows, as a result of pay commission hikes and good monsoons, to support their discretionary spends. Overall we should see good growth this year in all the vehicle categories.”

Hyundai Motor India posted its best ever monthly domestic sales at over 50,000 units last month, a growth of 6.4 per cent from October last year. Its MD and CEO Y K Koo said that the recently unveiled Elantra has received 1,509 bookings, resulting in 4-5 months waiting period.

Tata Motors saw domestic passenger vehicles sales grow over 28 per cent to 16,311 units — highest for the company in the last four years. Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business at Tata Motors said: “The festive season has further ushered in strong growth impetus for us. The Tata Tiago continued to receive strong response and Tata Zest retails were highest ever since launch, during this festive season..”

Market Leader Maruti Suzuki India’s sales stood at 1,23,764 units against 1,21,063 units in the same month last year, up 2.2 per cent.“Strong retail sales of Ciaz, S Cross and Ertiga, besides of course Brezza and Baleno, kept the momentum positive for us,” MSI Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) R S Kalsi said.

Nissan Motor India posted 88 per cent increase in sales at 6,108 units. Nissan Motor India managing director Arun Malhotra attributed the good numbers to the recently launched redi-GO SPORT version. Volkswagen reported a 70.01 per cent increase in sales at 5,534 units, Toyota Kirloskar Motor posted a 6.06 per cent decline in domestic sales at 11,651 units during the last month.