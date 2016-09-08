German luxury car-maker Audi on Thursday unveiled its new A4 sedan in India priced at Rs 38.1 lakh to Rs 41.2 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is powered by a 1.4 litre petrol engine with a new 7-speed transmission and has a top speed of 210 km/h. The company claims fuel economy of 17.84 km/l. “The Audi A4 has been among the volume drivers for us and we expect the all new A4 sedan to account for one-sixth of our total sales,” Audi India Head Joe King said. Audi India is planning to launch petrol versions of all its existing models in India by the first quarter of next year. Currently, petrol variants are available in the A3, A8, and the new A4 models.
Updated: September 8, 2016 23:42 IST
Audi expects new A4 to account for a sixth of sales
