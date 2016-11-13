Ashok Leyland’s net profit rose 71 per cent to Rs.294.41 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2016.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs.172.21 crore in the same period a year ago.

During the year under review, the company’s total income from operations fell seven per cent to Rs.4,911.62 crore against Rs.5274.37 crore. Exports grew by 34 per cent to 3,202 units.

“Total medium and heavy commercial vehicle industry volume for second quarter witnessed a reduction of 14 per cent from 77,249 units to 66,592 units,” said Gopal Mahadevan, Ashok Leyland Chief Financial Officer. “Consequently, our volumes were also lower in the second quarter. Despite this, overall revenues were only lower by seven per cent. While we will pursue growth, we would want to do it profitability.”

Mr. Mahadevan said profits rose due to a 34 per cent growth in export volumes, defence supplies and spare parts business.

During the quarter, Ashok Leyland’s market share of trucks fell by 1.1 per cent to 31.9 per cent.