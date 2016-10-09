Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja group, is reconfiguring strategy for its bus business. This comes in the wake of emerging regulatory and market-related changes in the operating dynamics.

The unfolding environment has already seen Ashok Leyland re-jig its bus product portfolio and contemplate body-building as a serious business opportunity.

T. Venkatraman, Senior Vice-President, Global Buses, Ashok Leyland, told The Hindu that the company was now focused on consolidating its leadership position in the domestic market and also moving up the ranking ladder (from fourth to third) globally.

The proposed bus-body code, he said, would trigger a significant change in the way the had industry operated so far. The current setting had ensured that body-building happened outside the bus makers’ domain. The quality issues that it had thrown up in its wake were sought to be addressed by this proposed bus-body code, he pointed out. He said that this would usher in standardisation and ensure design and related compliances by builders of bus bodies, thus throwing up a new opportunity.

Mr. Venkatraman said that intermediate duty vehicles (IDVs) would be the new focus segment in the bus field for Ashok Leyland going forward. “A combination of factors, the focus on last-mile connectivity, growing demand from the school segment and tourism application-related spurt in sales, had all augured well for IDVs,” he said. The aim was to change the mix between MDV (medium duty vehicles - 16 tonnes) and IDV (7.5 to 16 tonnes range) vehicles.

The ratio currently stood at 65:35. He expected IDVs to dominate Ashok Leyland’s bus sales moving forward. Especially in the IDV space, he said, the company had designed a new platform to cater to different customer requirements.

The company was also readying to add a new vehicle to its bus portfolio which would make the company the first commercial vehicle manufacturer to develop a fully indigenous bus that ran on alternate technology, he said. On exports, he added that scaling to a higher rank was a realisable target given that the gap between Ashok Leyland and the next in the rank was just a little more than 2,500 vehicles. In this context, he pointed to the shifting of its export team to Dubai. This would help pursue export efforts more aggressively, he said. He added that the company would look to partnerships to boost international presence.