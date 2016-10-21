: Ashok Leyland, the flagship of Hinduja Group, has bagged an order worth $170 million (Rs.1,140 crore) from the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania for the purchase of Ashok Leyland’s vehicles, gensets, spares and equipment for development of workshops, training modules and allied equipment to be fitted on ambulances. This order is being financed fully by Exim Bank of India under National Export Insurance Account (NEIA) Scheme. Ashok Leyland had recently supplied 773 vehicles to Tanzania. It is currently executing another order for supply of 777 vehicles to the Ministry of Home Affairs in Tanzania, according to a company statement.

Please Wait while comments are loading...