India’s largest textile and branded apparel player Arvind Ltd. has announced its decision to sell 10 per cent stake in its brand business arm to Multiples, the Private Equity firm founded by Renuka Ramnath, for Rs.740 crore.

Arvind’s brand portfolio clocked a turnover of Rs.2, 300 crore in 2015-16 and is one of the fastest growing businesses in the country. It has been growing at a CAGR of 25 per cent for the past three years, top company officials said. Its portfolio includes global brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, US Polo Assn, Ed Hardy, Hanes, Arrow, Gant and Nautica among others.

Sanjay Lalbhai, CMD, Arvind Ltd., said: “This transaction reflects the confidence of investors in the business strategy, the robustness of the platform and quality of our leadership team. The deal is a milestone in our journey to be a fashion, apparel and accessories powerhouse."

"With India becoming the fastest growing economy in the world, we are confident of continuing this growth momentum and taking the business from over Rs.3200 crore this year to Rs. 9000 crore by 2022,” he said.

Mr. Lalbhai said this transaction would help Arvind unlock the value that it had created in the brands business.

“We will immensely benefit from our association with multiples."