Majority of Tata Steel shareholders approve Wadia's removal as Independent Director

Nusli Wadia has been removed as an Independent Director of Tata Steel with more than 90 per cent of the shareholders voting in favour of his removal.

Early on Thursday, the company issued a statement to the stock exchanges making public the voting results of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on Wednesday.

As per the company statement, 56.79 crore votes out of a total of 62.55 crore votes that were voted in favour of the removal of Mr. Wadia. In other words, 90.80 per cent shareholders supported the resolution.

While 100 per cent of the promoters' vote favoured Mr. Wadia's removal, among institutional shareholders the resolution found support from 82.48 per cent of the shareholders. Further 84.47 per cent of the retail shareholders also supported the resolution.

The development comes in the backdrop of the ongoing legal battle between Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry — who was abruptly sacked as the Chairman of Tata Sons in October.

Incidentally, Mr. Wadia had said that attempts to remove him as an Independent Director puts up a question on the corporate governance norms within the company and the group.