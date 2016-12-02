Kinvey to set up R&D centre in Chennai

more-in

Kinvey, a Boston-based start-up that provides back-end as a service platform (BaaS), is planning to set up a research and development centre in Chennai.

The proposed R&D centre, which is expected to be operational soon, will focus on data security, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and machine learning.

“Every new mobile, web, tablet and wearable application has a front-end, which the user interacts with, and a back-end,a where data and files are stored, analytics is aggregated, business rules are run, security and compliance is enforced and integrations into legacy enterprise systems are enabled,” Sravish Sridhar, Founder & CEO, said.

“A BaaS platform gives you all the back-end features your app needs, so that you can use a front-end tool to build your app and quickly wire up the app to one or more back-end features without having to do-it-yourself.”

Kinvey, he said, saw a huge opportunity to deliver digital solutions in India. “Our goal is to enable the trillion-dollar digital economy with Kinvey,” he added. In this context, he pointed to opportunities in areas such as healthcare, agriculture and skill development.

Venture funds such Atlas Ventures and Avalon Ventures, Verizon Ventures and NTT Docomo had together invested close to $17.8 million in the five-year-old start-up firm, Mr. Sridhar said.

According to him, Amgen, Mitre, Jefferson Hospitals, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, NBC Universal, Schneider Electric and VMware use Kinvey as the central digital infrastructure platform to build and deliver digital app experiences across assorted lines of their businesses, according to him.

“In addition to our enterprise customers, Kinvey has numerous SMBs and start-ups that run their entire digital business on our platform. We have more than 31,000 apps on Kinvey, built by about 100,000 developers all over the world,” he said.