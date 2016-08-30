'iPhone 7' is expected to do away with jacks for plugging in wired headphones

Apple on Monday sent out invitations to a “special event” on September 7 in San Francisco, where it is expected to unveil a new iPhone model.

The company provided no information apart from the date, time and place to the invitation-only gathering at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium here.

Rumors include talk of an 'iPhone 7' that will boast improvements to software, cameras and processing speed, along with doing away with jacks for plugging in wired headphones.

California-based Apple could also use the event to showcase updates to other products, such as its smartwatch and laptop computers.