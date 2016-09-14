Apollo Tyres is seriously mulling the idea of entering the two-wheeler radial tyre space.

Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Apollo Tyres, said the two-wheeler radial tyre idea had gone from the drawing-board stage to a more serious level. “We hope to get the two-wheeler radial tyres out in the next 14-16 months,’’ he added. Stating that it would be based on the company’s own technology, he indicated that the two-wheeler radial tyre could be made out of its Baroda facility, adding that the plans were at a nascent stage. Tyres typically fall in two categories - bias and radial.

The company had entered the two-wheeler tyre segment in March. Mr. Sharma said Apollo Tyres was keen to grow this business going forward. “Though two-wheeler tyre business is a fledgling child, the company has great plans for this segment,” he added.

The company is currently selling about 1 lakh two-wheeler tyres (non-radial) a month, he said. He was confident that this number would go up to 2-2.5 lakh units a month by the end of this fiscal.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Sharma said the company was on course to double its capacity from the existing 6,000 tyres a day, over 24 months, with an outlay of about Rs.2,700 crore.

Mr. Sharma said the unbridled Chinese imports at predatory prices had been hurting the domestic tyre industry.Cheap Chinese imports would jeopardise the ‘Make in India’ pitch of the NDA Government, he said. He was ‘glad that the Centre had found merit in, and had accepted, the domestic industry’s representation against Chinese imports.’