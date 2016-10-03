Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia on Monday said users of anti-dumping measures should share their best practices with each other. This relates to steps to make India’s anti-dumping investigation process ISO-compliant. Ms. Teaotia also said negotiations at the World Trade Organisation-level provide an opportunity to strengthen the rules on anti-dumping so that its application becomes more fair, objective and transparent. According to the WTO, if a company exports a product at a price lower than the price it normally charges on its own home market, it is said to be “dumping” the product.

