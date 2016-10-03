Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia on Monday said users of anti-dumping measures should share their best practices with each other. This relates to steps to make India’s anti-dumping investigation process ISO-compliant. Ms. Teaotia also said negotiations at the World Trade Organisation-level provide an opportunity to strengthen the rules on anti-dumping so that its application becomes more fair, objective and transparent. According to the WTO, if a company exports a product at a price lower than the price it normally charges on its own home market, it is said to be “dumping” the product.
Updated: October 3, 2016 23:23 IST
Anti-dumping probes to be made ISO compliant
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email
NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!
Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.
Most Popular