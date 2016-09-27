Business » Industry

Mumbai, September 27, 2016
Updated: September 27, 2016 12:12 IST

‘Anmol Effect’ has brought good luck to R-Cap shares: Ambani

  • PTI
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Reliance Capital’s board, Chairman Anil Ambani has confirmed that Anmol Ambani's induction has had a positive effect and the company's shares have seen a 40 per cent surge. File Photo: PTI
PTI
Reliance Capital’s board, Chairman Anil Ambani has confirmed that Anmol Ambani's induction has had a positive effect and the company's shares have seen a 40 per cent surge. File Photo: PTI
TOPICS

economy, business and finance

company information

Anmol, who has a degree from Warwick Business School in the UK, joined the board of Reliance Capital as an additional director a little over one month ago on August 23

Introducing his son Anmol as a new director on Reliance Capital’s board, Chairman Anil Ambani has said has brought “tremendous luck” with a 40 per cent surge in share price since his induction and hoped that the ’Anmol Effect’ will continue further.

Thanking the shareholders at the company’s Annual General Meeting for their “vote of confidence” in 24-year-old Anmol’s appointment as an Executive Director, Ambani said his son is “part of this younger demography and will relate to the future customers, shareholders, employees as well as the other stakeholders of Reliance Capital“.

Noting that half of India’s population is under the age of 30 years, he said the average age of Reliance Capital employees is 34 years.

“Anmol has brought tremendous luck and the stock prices have risen by 40 per cent since his induction in the board and has added to the value creation for our shareholders. I hope and I am confident that the ‘Anmol Effect’ will continue, based on the improved performance, growth and teamwork,” the Chairman said.

Anmol, who has a degree from Warwick Business School in the UK, joined the board of Reliance Capital as an additional director a little over one month ago on August 23 after two years of training at the company.

Reliance Cap stock was trading over 1 per cent higher at close to Rs 575 apiece, marking a significant surge from near Rs 467 each before Anmol was appointed to the board. The sharp rally in the past one month has helped the stock soar by a huge 70 per cent in the past one year, which is much higher than the rise in the benchmark market indices.

His appointment as a full—time executive director was put to vote for approval by the shareholders at the AGM today.

“I hope Anmol will receive your support and blessings, along with my father’s and my mother’s. He is beneficiary of an extremely loving and value—based upbringing by his mother, Tina Ambani,” Ambani said on his elder son’s induction.

Anmol has been working in various financial services businesses within Reliance Capital since 2014.

Besides the chairman, Anmol is the only other family member to have joined the board of the financial services arm of the Reliance Group.

He has been actively involved in internal business reviews across companies and has also been part of interactions with Nippon Life for increasing stake in Reliance Life Insurance and Reliance Capital Asset Management in the last two years.

With a revenue of over Rs 4,000 crore, Reliance Capital has various verticals dealing in life insurance, commercial finance, securities, general finance and mutual funds. PTI KD BJ ARD 09271137

RELATED NEWS

Anil Ambani’s son Anmol joins board of Reliance Capital August 23, 2016

More In: Industry | Business
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email

NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!

Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.
The Hindu Businessline
Most Popular

National

BJP hails armed forces, Modi’s leadership

India Inc: It is time to act tough

U.S. Security Advisor calls up Doval, condemns Uri terror attack

Shahabuddin bail: SC flays Bihar govt.

Get ready for the long haul in Kashmir, Centre tells forces

Sport

‘Pujara is an important cog in the team’

Ravinder hurls the javelin to a new mark

Lodha wants BCCI brass removed

Playing was tougher, but administration is no less challenging: Ganguly

Madhu, Maana emerge the best swimmers

BCCI to ponder compliance with Lodha reform at SGM


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Industry

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic Alzheimer treatment drug

Drug major Lupin today said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its memantine hydrochloride extended-release cap... »