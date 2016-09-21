Amit Saxena to head Stanchart’s NBFC

Standard Chartered Investments and Loans Ltd (SCILL) – a non-banking finance company of the British lender, appointed Amit Saxena as its managing director and chief executive officer. Prior to this, Mr. Saxena was the CEO & MD of Karvy Finance, an NBFC, which he was instrumental in setting up with the support of private equity investors. Karvy focuses on loans to SME, small commercial Vehicle and gold loans.“SCILL aims to focus on the large retail lending and wealth products distribution opportunity in the market with a diversified product suite of retail lending products and wealth products,” Standard Chartered said in a statement.A few banks had revived their NBFC subsidiaries in the past to push loan growth. — Special Correspondent

Please Wait while comments are loading...